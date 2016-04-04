* Bank takes hawkish tone on inflation
* South African economic growth remains sluggish
* Governor says inflation target will not change
By Mfuneko Toyana
PRETORIA, April 4 South Africa's central bank
will keep raising interest rates as necessary to keep inflation
in check, the bank's governor said at its monetary policy forum
on Monday.
Taking a hawkish tone on inflation, which has been
accelerating in the face of currency weakness and
drought-fuelled increases in food prices, Reserve Bank Governor
Lesetja Kganyago said the bank's target range of 3 to 6 percent
inflation was here to stay.
"To revisit the inflation target, you almost have to go back
and change the constitution ... which says we must protect the
value of the rand in order for us to have balance and sustained
growth," he said.
The bank has raised benchmark lending rates by a cumulative
two percentage points in the last two years as it battled a rise
in consumer prices triggered by currency weakness, drought and
above-inflation wage hikes.
"Tolerating additional inflation in the short run could
require larger interest rate adjustments later, with
proportionally greater cost for the economy," the bank said in a
statement.
The bank expects headline inflation in Africa's most
industrialised economy to peak at 7.8 percent in 2016.
It said the fall in the rand, which has slumped by about 20
percent against the dollar since December, had been large and
sustained enough to have a lasting effect on the economy and
monetary policy.
Last month, the bank trimmed its 2016 growth forecast to 0.8
percent from the 1.5 percent it forecast in November, saying
that household debt, electricity shortages and weak global
growth were persistent negative influences.
On Monday, it said monetary policy could have little effect
on potential growth, and that it would remain committed to
influencing growth through long-term borrowing costs.
It also said a reduction in South Africa's sovereign credit
rating would hit the currency hard and push short-term interest
rates up by about 80 basis points, while longer-term bond yields
would probably rise by around 104 basis points.
"The risks of a credit downgrade have definitely increased,"
Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele said, adding that some market
participants seemed already to have priced in the possibility.
Higher borrowing costs would likely see the government
allocate more spending towards debt servicing, the bank said.
Standard & Poor's and Fitch rate South Africa's debt just
one notch above junk status as it grapples with depressed
commodity prices, political upheavals and an economy that is
barely growing. Moody's has it one notch higher, but on review
for a downgrade.
(Editing by Ed Stoddard and Kevin Liffey)