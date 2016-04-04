* Bank takes hawkish tone on inflation

* South African economic growth remains sluggish

* Governor says inflation target will not change (Adds ratings warnings, target to remain)

By Mfuneko Toyana

PRETORIA, April 4 South Africa's central bank will keep raising interest rates as necessary to keep inflation in check, the bank's governor said at its monetary policy forum on Monday.

Taking a hawkish tone on inflation, which has been accelerating in the face of currency weakness and drought-fuelled increases in food prices, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the bank's target range of 3 to 6 percent inflation was here to stay.

"To revisit the inflation target, you almost have to go back and change the constitution ... which says we must protect the value of the rand in order for us to have balance and sustained growth," he said.

The bank has raised benchmark lending rates by a cumulative two percentage points in the last two years as it battled a rise in consumer prices triggered by currency weakness, drought and above-inflation wage hikes.

"Tolerating additional inflation in the short run could require larger interest rate adjustments later, with proportionally greater cost for the economy," the bank said in a statement.

The bank expects headline inflation in Africa's most industrialised economy to peak at 7.8 percent in 2016.

It said the fall in the rand, which has slumped by about 20 percent against the dollar since December, had been large and sustained enough to have a lasting effect on the economy and monetary policy.

Last month, the bank trimmed its 2016 growth forecast to 0.8 percent from the 1.5 percent it forecast in November, saying that household debt, electricity shortages and weak global growth were persistent negative influences.

On Monday, it said monetary policy could have little effect on potential growth, and that it would remain committed to influencing growth through long-term borrowing costs.

It also said a reduction in South Africa's sovereign credit rating would hit the currency hard and push short-term interest rates up by about 80 basis points, while longer-term bond yields would probably rise by around 104 basis points.

"The risks of a credit downgrade have definitely increased," Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele said, adding that some market participants seemed already to have priced in the possibility.

Higher borrowing costs would likely see the government allocate more spending towards debt servicing, the bank said.

Standard & Poor's and Fitch rate South Africa's debt just one notch above junk status as it grapples with depressed commodity prices, political upheavals and an economy that is barely growing. Moody's has it one notch higher, but on review for a downgrade. (Editing by Ed Stoddard and Kevin Liffey)