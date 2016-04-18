(Adds details, background)
JOHANNESBURG, April 18 South Africa's central
bank will tolerate temporary breaches of its inflation target to
smooth out short-term fluctuations in economic growth, but a
persistent breach will require a policy response, Deputy
Governor Daniel Mminele said.
In a speech delivered at an investment seminar in the United
States at the weekend and posted on the bank's website, Mminele
said food price pressures, which had intensified in recent
months, posed a significant upside risk to inflation.
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) raised its benchmark
repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.0 percent last month, in an
effort to tame rising inflation, despite fears about waning
economic growth.
Mminele reiterated that the SARB would pursue its mandate to
keep inflation in a 3-6 percent range within a flexible policy
framework, implying that it would tolerate temporary breaches of
the inflation target in the interest of growth.
"However, a persistent breach of the inflation target range
will require a policy response to achieve sufficiently low
inflation that promotes competitiveness," he added.
He said the overall monetary policy stance continued to be
supportive of the weak economy with the necessary policy
tightening having proceeded at a moderate pace while seeking to
counter mounting inflationary pressures.
"It is, however, worth reiterating that over the long run
South Africa's growth prospects are best served by keeping
inflation within the target range, and not by looking to exploit
a temporary trade-off between growth and inflation," Mminele
said.
The steady depreciation of the rand was of
particular significance for monetary policy, Mminele said.
"While the rand exchange rate has recovered from the lows
experienced in December 2015, it remains volatile and vulnerable
to domestic and external developments," he said.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Tiisetso
Motsoeneng and Toby Chopra)