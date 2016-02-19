(Adds quotes, details)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 19 Aggressive monetary policy
action is required in a short space of time to bring inflation
back into target range, Kuben Naidoo, a South Africa Reserve
Bank Deputy Governor said on Friday.
Data on Wednesday showed that inflation stood at 6.2 percent
in January, breaching the upper end of the central bank's target
of between 3 percent and 6 percent.
In its first meeting of 2016, the Reserve Bank hiked
interest rates by 50 basis points to 6.75 percent as it sought
to keep inflation below its 6 percent target despite weak
economic growth.
"The cost of bringing inflation back into the target range
once inflation expectations have become dislodged is high. It
would require aggressive policy action in a short space of
time," Naidoo said in a speech posted on the Bank's website.
Naidoo said that it would be short-sighted of the Reserve
Bank to overlook inflation and consider only short-term economic
growth in its decision making.
"Our monetary policy response going forward will depend
largely on how surveyed and implied inflation expectations play
out over the course of this year," he added.
The deputy governor also said above-inflation wage deals
posed significant upside risk to the inflation outlook and may
force the bank to adopt a tighter monetary policy stance.
South Africa's economic growth is expected to be weak this
year, and the bank has forecast growth at 0.9 percent from a
previous estimate of 1.5 percent, hurt by power shortages,
rising labour costs, diving commodities prices and the worst
drought in a century.
