By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, June 1 Recent shocks to growth and
inflation in South Africa have created much uncertainty, the
central bank governor said on Wednesday, adding he could not
predict the outcome of a rating review due on Friday.
South Africa's economy has been hit by a ravaging drought
and its economic prospects do not look promising, South African
Reserve Bank head Lesetja Kganyago said ahead of Standard and
Poor's release of its ratings decision on Friday.
S&P's has already warned that dismal growth and policy
upheavals are a concern for the ratings agency, while analysts
fear the economy could be downgraded to "junk" as major sectors
of the economy slipped into sharp decline.
The governor, speaking at an agricultural business meeting
near Cape Town, said it was not clear whether this would be
enough to avoid a credit rating downgrade from S&P.
"We told them the South African credit story. We basically
told them the South African credit metrics had improved since
the last time they had issued their statement," Kganyago told
Reuters when asked about his discussions with S&P.
Hanns Spangenberg, senior economist at NKC African
Economics, said the low growth rate was a concern for S&P.
"If I was a betting man I would lean towards them
downgrading us, simply because I think a downgrade in 2016 is
going to happen, either by S&P and Fitch, and S&P has
historically been the more negative of the two," he said.
The Treasury says Fitch will release its decision on June 8.
A severe drought has helped trigger higher inflation while
battering consumer and business confidence, which hovers around
quarter-century lows, forcing the central bank to raise interest
rates despite the lack of growth.
"The South African Reserve Bank is certain that an
environment of consistently low and stable inflation is the best
contribution it can make to a balanced and sustainable growth
(outlook)," Kganyago said.
Recent shocks to growth and inflation had created "a great
deal of uncertainty", he said, adding that "in this context, at
least, you can be certain that the South African Reserve Bank is
committed to containing inflation."
Kganyago said the current monetary policy tightening cycle
was one of the most gradual on record.
The South African Reserve Bank has gradually raised interest
rates by a cumulative 200 basis points since January 2014 to
fight price pressures while at the same time protecting the
ailing economy that it expects to grow by 0.6 percent this year.
The bank left the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 7 percent
this month. Inflation stood at 6.2 percent in April.
Inflation is expected to persist above the top end of a 3-6
percent target band until late next year, Kganyago said.
South Africa's economic performance is in focus before local
government elections in August, expected to be a tough test for
the ruling African National Congress blamed for unemployment,
which rose to its highest ever in the first quarter.
