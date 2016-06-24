(Adds quotes, details)
JOHANNESBURG, June 24 South Africa's Reserve
Bank (SARB) said on Friday there is little space to defer a
monetary policy response as inflation expectations are already
close to the top end of its target range.
The central bank has raised lending rates by 200 basis
points to 7 percent over the past two years in a bid to keep
inflation within its target band of 3 to 6 percent, despite
sluggish economic growth.
South Africa's headline consumer inflation unexpectedly
slowed to 6.1 percent year-on-year in May from 6.2 percent in
April, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.
"As most measures of underlying inflation and inflation
expectations are already close to the top end of the inflation
target range, there is little space to defer a policy response,"
the bank said in its 2015/16 annual report.
The bank, however, said policymakers were cognisant that
economic growth was very subdued.
SARB forecast Africa's most advanced economy to grow by 0.8
percent this year, hobbled by low commodity prices, a drought
and political ructions that have unnerved investors.
"In recognition of this challenge, the current interest rate
hiking cycle has been slower than any in recent history. In both
nominal and real terms, the repo rate remains at relatively
low levels," the bank said.
In his comments in the report, Governor Lesetja Kganyago
said the 2015/16 proved to be an extremely challenging time for
monetary policy against the backdrop of slowing global and
domestic economic growth.
"The coming year is likely to be no less challenging," he
said.
