JOHANNESBURG, June 8 South Africa's central bank
is wary of cutting interest rates to support economic growth
until it is convinced an improved inflation outlook can be
sustained, monetary policy committee member Brian Kahn said on
Thursday.
"We would not want to reduce rates and then be forced into a
premature reversal of policy," Kahn said in a speech at an
investor conference.
"We see price stability as the main contribution we can make
to long term growth. The current stance of monetary policy is
not tight and is not a constrain to growth."
Kahn said the central bank would likely cut its economic
growth forecasts in July after data showed this week that South
Africa had slipped into technical recession.
