JOHANNESBURG, June 19 The South African Reserve
Bank's mandate to keep inflation low and protect the value of
the currency is supportive of economic growth, Governor Lesetja
Kganyago said on Monday.
"If we can keep inflation lower, anchoring inflation
expectations, that should in turn generate a lower rate of
interest to support the economy," Kganyago told a business
gathering.
"We will continue to honour our constitutional mandate
and the trust placed in us by the South African society."
His comments came after the Public Protector, an anti-graft
agency, recommended constitutional changes to make the central
bank promote economic growth rather than currency and price
stability.
