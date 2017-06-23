JOHANNESBURG, June 23 The South African
parliament will launch a court challenge against an anti-graft
watchdog's recommendation of constitutional changes to alter the
mandate of the central bank, it said.
The legislative assembly joined the central bank and lender
Barclays Africa in seeking a court review of Public
Protector Busi Mkhwebane's proposal to change the central bank's
primary mandate of maintaining currency and price stability to
focus on economic growth.
"Parliament believes that the remedial action (mandate
change), which is binding in terms of the law, usurps the powers
of the institution under the Constitution," it said in a
statement posted on its website.
"Parliament will accordingly initiate a court application to
have this remedial action set aside on the basis of its
unconstitutionality."
Mkhwebane made her proposal to a Pretoria news conference on
Monday where she delivered her findings on an apartheid-era
bailout of Barclays Africa Group. The lender has denied any
wrongdoing.
Her call threatens to further stain South Africa's image as
an investor-friendly emerging market, coming less than a week
after mines minister Mosebenzi spooked investors by raising the
minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies to 30
percent from 26 percent.
The independence row over the South African Reserve Bank has
also highlighted divisions within the tripartite alliance of the
ruling African National Congress, the country's biggest union,
Cosatu, and the South African Communist Party.
Both the ANC and the communist party are opposed to
constitutional changes aimed at altering the role of the central
bank while Cosatu backed calls for amendments.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)