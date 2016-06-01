(Corrects month to January from July in second paragraph)

CAPE TOWN, June 1 South Africa's central bank is committed to containing inflation, although its current monetary policy tightening cycle is one of the most gradual on record, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank has gradually raised interest rates by a cumulative 200 basis points since January 2014, as it balances the need to fight price pressures with that of protecting the ailing economy. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)