PRETORIA Oct 29 Bad loans at small South African banks rose to 17.1 percent of those lenders' books in the first half of this year, the central bank said on Wednesday, just months after the collapse of unsecured lender African Bank .

However, impaired advances at the five largest banks - Standard Bank, FirstRand, Barclays Africa , Nedbank and Investec - contracted by 2.1 percent to 81.8 billion rand($7.53 billion), South Africa's Reserve Bank said in its latest financial stability report. (1 US dollar = 10.8561 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)