JOHANNESBURG Aug 26 South Africa's rate hiking cycle is not over as inflation remained elevated and sharp moves in the rand currency were affecting prices, the central bank's deputy governor Daniel Mminele said on Friday.

"While the recent improvements to the inflation outlook are a positive development, the risks in the policy environment remain too numerous to be able to say definitively that the hiking cycle is over," he said in a speech posted on the bank's website.

Inflation currently stands at 6.0 percent, on the upper end of the central bank's target range of between 3 to 6 percent. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)