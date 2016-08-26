BRIEF-Capital Trust to consider increase in authorised share capital
* Says to consider increase in authorised share capital of company upto INR 300 million
JOHANNESBURG Aug 26 South Africa's rate hiking cycle is not over as inflation remained elevated and sharp moves in the rand currency were affecting prices, the central bank's deputy governor Daniel Mminele said on Friday.
"While the recent improvements to the inflation outlook are a positive development, the risks in the policy environment remain too numerous to be able to say definitively that the hiking cycle is over," he said in a speech posted on the bank's website.
Inflation currently stands at 6.0 percent, on the upper end of the central bank's target range of between 3 to 6 percent. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
* Sees FY headline earnings per share of between 1,333.6 -1,433.9 cents, up between 33 pct and 43 pct