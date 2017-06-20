CAPE TOWN, June 20 South Africa's parliament
said it had received a request from the Public Protector's
office that the central bank's constitutional mandate be
changed.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the head of the South
African anti-graft agency, wants the central bank's mandate
changed from maintaining currency and price stability to acting
in the interests of ordinary citizens.
"Parliament will consider the report through its usual
internal processes and determine an appropriate course of
action," a statement from the assembly said.
