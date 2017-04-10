PRETORIA, April 10 South Africa's central bank
will stick to setting benchmark lending rates rather than
intervene in the exchange markets, its deputy governor said on
Monday, as the rand continued to slide following credit
downgrades to "junk" by two ratings firms last week.
The rand has fallen nearly 12 percent since March
27, when President Jacob Zuma recalled Pravin Gordhan from an
investor roadshow to Britain and the United States before firing
him as finance minister.
"We would consider becoming involved if the orderly
functioning of the foreign exchange markets is under threat,
guided by financial stability considerations," Deputy Governor
of the Reserve Bank (SARB) Daniel Mminele told Reuters in
emailed responses to questions.
"This does not mean that we are indifferent to any
challenges posed by excessive volatility or movements in the
foreign exchange market," Mminele said.
