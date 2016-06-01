CAPE TOWN, June 1 South Africa is on track to consolidate its budget and maintain its monetary policy framework, but it remains to be seen whether this will be enough to avoid a credit rating downgrade from Standard & Poor's, the central bank governor said on Wednesday.

"We told them the South African credit story. We basically told them the South African credit metrics had improved since the last time they had issued their statement," Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Reuters when asked about his discussions with S&P ahead of a rating review on Friday. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)