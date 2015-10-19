* Review uncovered instances of information sharing
* Central bank will scrutinize large market moves
* Closer monitoring of communication between dealers
(Adds deputy governor quotes, background)
By Mfuneko Toyana
PRETORIA, Oct 19 An investigation into the South
African foreign exchange market found instances of confidential
client information being shared by foreign exchange dealers but
no evidence of misconduct by major banks, the country's central
bank said on Monday.
The South African Reserve Bank will look into stepping up
surveillance to protect confidential client information and
regulate foreign exchange dealers more closely, the bank said,
following a year-long investigation.
"We were concerned that this would render the rand currency
vulnerable to manipulation," Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele
said.
Big moves on the foreign exchange market will now get
closer scrutiny from the central bank, Mminele said. In
addition, steps are under way to improve electronic monitoring
of messages between dealers.
The bank's foreign exchange review committee, set up in
October 2014, said regulation of traders who were dealing
individually was insufficient. It recommended the authorisation
and regulation of inter-dealer brokers be reviewed.
Monitoring of messaging between dealers, using systems that
troll for catch phrases that indicate malpractice, were already
in use by a few institutions, said the head of review committee,
James Cross.
"The use of automated electronic systems is really just
beginning to be used here, but one has to say there are some
major institutions world-wide that are in intending on fully
implementing that in 2016," Cross said.
A parallel investigation by the Competition Commission into
the fixing of foreign exchange trades by several global banks
was still under way, the bank said, and it would take action if
irregularities were uncovered.
"The Competition Commission made known that they have
information relating to what could possibly relate to unlawful
conduct by certain international banks in relation to rand
trading in offshore centres," Mminele said.
The competition watchdog announced that investigation in
May, saying it was looking into alleged price rigging and
collusion and naming BNP Paribas, Citigroup,
Barclays, JP Morgan, Investec,
Standard Bank and Standard Chartered
ID:nL5N0YA35L]. No results have been announced yet.
The watchdog said it investigating whether dealers at the
banks had colluded, using electronic chat rooms and instant
messaging, to coordinate their trading when giving quotes to
customers who buy or sell currencies. Similar investigations are
underway in Europe, Asia and the United States.
(Editing by James Macharia, larry King)