CAPE TOWN, April 24 Oil firm Chevron said on Friday it has offered to supply South Africa's electricity firm Eskom with excess diesel from its Cape Town refinery, to help run some of its generators.

Steve Hegarty, the general manager for strategy at the oil major's South African unit told parliament's trade and industry committee that Chevron was able to produce diesel and store some supplies for the struggling power utility. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)