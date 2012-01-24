JOHANNESBURG Jan 24 Chevron's 100,000 barrel-per-day South African refinery will shut down for 43 days from Feb. 17 as the plant undergoes planned maintenance, an official said on Tuesday.

For the first two weeks all production units at the Cape Town refinery will be down, although the company says it has taken contingency measures to obviate any shortages in Africa's largest economy which relies on imported crude fuel.

"We have put measures in place to ensure an adequate supply of fuel and other products during this period," Steven Parker, general manager at Chevref, said in a statement. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf, editing by Ed Stoddard)