JOHANNESBURG May 8 South African dairy and
beverages maker Clover said on Thursday it had bought
the yoghurt and long-life milk business of fellow dairy company
Dairybelle for 200 million rand ($19 million).
Clover also said its full year earnings would fall by over
20 percent due to lower sales volumes. The company's shares
fell almost 9 percent.
"The transactions are in line with the company's strategy to
expand its portfolio of value added and branded consumer
products," Clover said in a statement.
The deal would see the sale of Dairybelle's yoghurt and UHT
milk units and Clover said it also planned to enter the high
margin custard market.
Clover, whose brands include juices firm Tropika, last year
ended a partnership with French food maker Danone,
which had helped it enter the yoghurt market.
($1 = 10.4803 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)