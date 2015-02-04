(adds quote, details, background)
CAPE TOWN Feb 4 South Africa lost out on 23
billion rand ($2 billion) in coal export revenues last year due
to a drop in prices for the commodity, the mines minister said
on Wednesday.
South Africa needs investment of 100 billion rand to develop
its coal resources in the "short-to-medium" term to expand
production and improve infrastructure, Ngoako Ramatlhodi said at
the IHS coal conference in Cape Town.
"We are concerned about the extreme volatility in the coal
price, which has a direct effect on the profitability of
companies, contribution to the fiscus, as well as implications
for employment," he said.
Last month, Glencore's South African coal unit,
Optimum Coal Mines, warned it may close some of its mines and
reduce annual production by at least 5 million tonnes and
leading to job losses.
Coal is South Africa's chief source of energy, accounting
for 95 percent of electricity generation, 70 percent of primary
energy and 30 percent of petroleum liquid fuels.
State power utility Eskom, the main buyer of domestic coal,
has been implementing rolling blackouts this year as it
struggles to meet electricity demand after decades of
underinvestment in new generating capacity.
($1 = 11.3913 rand)
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)