LONDON Oct 24 South African prompt physical coal prices fell to the lowest levels since late December 2009 on Wednesday, extending a month-long decline, with a trade at $77.00 a tonne FOB for a November cargo, traders said.

Sluggish spot demand in India and China, two of the biggest buyers of South African material on a spot basis, and abundant availability of cheaper coal from other countries have weighed on prices during the past month.

Prices have fallen from over $100 a tonne FOB Richards Bay in Q2 and have further to fall unless demand revives. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by Jane Baird)