By Jacqueline Cowhig

LONDON Oct 24 South African prompt physical coal prices fell by $2.60 a tonne to the lowest since late December 2009 on Wednesday, extending a month-long decline, with a trade at $77.00 for a November cargo, traders said.

After the $77 trade, another November cargo was bid at $77 and offered at $78.50 a tonne FOB.

Oil fell by more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories rose by 5.9 million barrels last week, more than analyst expectations, a factor which helped drag coal lower .

But sluggish demand and continued physical oversupply were the main reason's behind coal's fall to fresh lows, traders and utilities said.

Tepid spot demand in India and China, two of the biggest buyers of South African material on a spot basis, and abundant availability of cheaper coal from other countries have weighed on prices during the past month.

Prices have fallen from over $100 a tonne FOB Richards Bay in Q2 and have further to fall unless demand revives.

"There is still a lot of Q4 South African in traders' hands and it just doesn't price in competitively in most markets," one trader said.

South African producers have take or pay contracts for rail and port capacity which mean they must pay for any capacity they do not use and therefore they export to their limits.

This year producers have sold more to traders because end-user spot demand has been patchy and it is mostly traders who now are scrambling to find buyers.

Smaller South African producers' profit margins were already squeezed at $80 a tonne - below that level a greater number will be making losses or close to doing so, industry sources said.

Soaring costs of labour, diesel and explosives at the same time as commodity prices have slipped have viciously squeezed coal producers' margins around the world and triggered production cutbacks in Russia, the U.S., Australia and Indonesia.

TRADES

A November South African cargo at $77 a tonne, down $2.60.

A December DES ARA cargo traded at $86.50, largely unchanged.

PRICES

A November South African cargo was bid at $77.00 and offered at $78.50 a tonne, down $2.60 from Tuesday's bid level.

A December South African cargo was offered at $82.00, unchanged.

A January South African cargo was also unchanged at $82.25 bid and $83.25 offered. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by William Hardy)