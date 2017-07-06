FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coal lines to South Africa terminal halted by violent protests
July 6, 2017 / 2:08 PM / 21 hours ago

Coal lines to South Africa terminal halted by violent protests

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 6 (Reuters) - Rail operations that transport coal to South Africa's Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) have been halted because of violent community protests, state-run logistics group Transnet said on Thursday.

"Transnet has experienced interruptions to operations on the Richards Bay Coal Line as a result of violent community protests ... The protests relate to community demands for jobs and business opportunities," Transnet said in a statement.

RBCT, which moves coal on behalf of producers and shareholders such as Exxaro and Anglo American, exported 72.6 million tonnes of coal last year.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia

