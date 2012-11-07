JOHANNESBURG Nov 7 South Africa exported 5.56 million tonnes of coal from the Richards Bay Coal Terminal in October, up from 5.24 million tonnes the previous month, data showed on Wednesday.

Africa's biggest economy - a major exporter of coal to power stations in Europe and Asia - had 3.98 million tonnes of coal stocks at the terminal at the end of October, RBCT said.

Coal producers in South Africa include Anglo American , BHP Billiton , Exxaro and Xstrata. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)