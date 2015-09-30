BRIEF-Shandong Oriental Ocean Sci-tech cuts size of private placement to 2.2 bln yuan
* Says it cuts size of shares private placement to 2.2 billion yuan from 3.6 billion yuan, to fund two hospital projects
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Wednesday it would give coal companies a 48-hour strike notice after wage talks collapsed.
"We have the certificate to strike and will give the companies 48-hour notice later," Peter Bailey, NUM's chief negotiator in the coal sector, told Reuters. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)
* Says it cuts size of shares private placement to 2.2 billion yuan from 3.6 billion yuan, to fund two hospital projects
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows