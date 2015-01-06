* Naspers gives up Kalahari to Takealot
* Naspers gets Tiger Global stake in exchange
* Commission blocks Life Healthcare, Hosken deals
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 6 South Africa's competition
body on Tuesday gave online retailer Takealot a conditional nod
to acquire Kalahari.com, one of Naspers' e-commerce
firms, which would help form a formidable e-tailer to take on
brick-and-mortar stores.
The deal proposes that Takealot's U.S.-based parent, Tiger
Global, gives up some shareholding to Naspers after combining
operations of the their two respective e-commerce companies.
Last year, Takealot raised $100 million for expansion in
both South Africa -- where it estimated online transactions make
up only about 1 percent of the 500 billion rand ($42.5 billion)
retail market -- and elsewhere on the continent.
The Competition Commission asked that no more than 200
employees are laid off as a result of the merger.
In a separate deal, the competition authority blocked Life
Healthcare's proposed acquisition of the independent
Lowveld Hospital, saying the deal could result in patients
paying higher prices.
The body also declined to give Hosken Consolidated
the go-ahead to acquire Atterbell Investment, which operates the
Gallagher Convention Centre, saying the deal would prevent
competition in that industry.
Life's shares were up 0.8 percent and those of Hosken had
lost 0.3 percent at 1254 GMT.
($1 = 11.7595 rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Stoddard)