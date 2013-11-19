JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 South African business
confidence remained in negative territory in the fourth quarter
of the year, with retailers particularly downbeat about
prevailing conditions in the economy, a survey showed on
Tuesday.
The RMB/BER business confidence index, sponsored by Rand
Merchant Bank and the Bureau for Economic Research, edged up
just one point to 43 in Q4 compared with the previous three
months, still below the 50 level separating expansion and
contraction.
"Ultimately, a more vigorous recovery in the world economy
and an improved domestic political and economic context are
required to put the economy on a higher growth path," a
statement said.
