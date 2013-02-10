JOHANNESBURG Feb 10 South African police said
on Sunday they had arrested a Congolese man suspected of being
the mastermind behind a rebel group's plot to overthrow the
Kinshasa government.
Nineteen other suspected Congolese rebels have been arrested
and were charged in a South African court on Thursday with
plotting such a coup which prosecutors said they planned to
finance through mineral concessions.
A 20th man was arrested in Cape Town on Friday.
"He is the mastermind. We have been observing these guys. We
have a list of individuals and their names," said a spokesman
for the Hawks, the police unit which had tracked the group.
The suspect will be flown on Monday or Tuesday to court in
Pretoria, where the other 19 appeared.
The police said they received information in September that
the group, a wing of a little-known rebel militia called the
Union of Nationalists for Renewal (UNR), were planning a coup in
the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The group required large quantities of arms and military
training, the cost of which they would pay back, if they were
successful, with mining concessions in the resource-rich
country.
Court documents say the UNR consists of 9,000 rebels opposed
to the rule of President Joseph Kabila and want him removed by
"unconstitutional" means.
Prosecutors have played down comments by law enforcement
officials that those arrested had links to M23 rebels, who have
carved out a fiefdom in Democratic Republic of Congo's North
Kivu province.
(Reporting by Xola Potelwa, edited by Richard Meares)