* Public Protector pillories agriculture minister
* Graft scandal breaks six months before election
* Minister says criticism of her inaccurate, biased
* President Zuma also under fire for alleged misconduct
PRETORIA, Dec 5 South Africa's top corruption
watchdog called on Thursday for President Jacob Zuma to punish
his agriculture minister over "improper" handling of a fisheries
patrol contract, the latest scandal to hit his cabinet six
months before an election.
In scathing criticism, Public Protector Thuli Madonsela
accused Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Tina
Joematt-Pettersson of reckless conduct that led to a waste of
state money and an increase in illegal fishing.
Joematt-Pettersson, who was previously criticised by the
watchdog for flying her children and nanny home from holiday in
Sweden at taxpayers' expense, also tried to interfere in the
investigation into her department, Madonsela said.
"The President is to consider taking disciplinary action
against Minister Joematt-Pettersson for her reckless dealing
with state money and services, resulting in fruitless and
wasteful expenditure," Madonsela told a news conference to
announce the release of her findings.
"Her conduct in this regard is improper and constitutes
maladministration," Madonsela added.
Joematt-Pettersson's office said it cooperated fully with
the investigation but found Madonsela's provisional report to
contain "inaccuracies, incorrect information and bias".
"It is unfortunate that the department has not received a
copy of the final report," it said in a statement.
Soft-spoken Madonsela has become one of South Africa's most
famous faces with her delivery of detailed forensic
investigations into widening allegations of corruption at the
highest levels of Zuma's government.
With Zuma and his ruling African National Congress (ANC)
facing an election next year, the corruption accusations have
angered South Africans, many of whom are poor and jobless and
feel their lives have not improved since the end of apartheid in
1994.
Madonsela is in the middle of an investigation into a $20
million security upgrade to Zuma's private home at Nkandla in
rural KwaZulu-Natal that included a swimming pool, cattle
enclosure and visitor lounge, according to a newspaper report on
the investigation published last month.
She has condemned the leak of the provisional Nkandla
report, which triggered a slew of accusations from the ANC that
she was playing politics with her office.
CONFLICT OF INTEREST
Madonsela's separate investigation into the 800 million rand
($77 million) fisheries contract paints a picture of a
government ministry going out of its way to help a politically
connected 'black economic empowerment' (BEE) company established
as part of a push to redress the inequalities left by apartheid.
The contract was initially awarded to Sekunjalo Marine
Service Consortium, a subsidiary of BEE vehicle Sekunjalo
Investments Ltd. set up by Iqbal Surve, a businessman
with self-professed ties to the ANC.
In the tender process, Sekunjalo Marine was awarded top
marks by one member of the bid committee even though it had no
experience in the marine patrol business, Madonsela found in her
report.
Although the contract was subsequently cancelled, Madonsela
also questioned how Sekunjalo Marine could win a fisheries
patrol contract when its parent also owned Premier Fishing,
South Africa's "largest black-controlled fishing company",
according to its website.
"It was going to be placed in the position of referee and
player," Madonsela said.
Sekunjalo chief executive Khalid Abdulla said Madonsela's
report showed his company had done nothing wrong.
"We are completely vindicated of any wrong-doing. It's an
internal matter with the department," he told Reuters.
