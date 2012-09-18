* General secretary of COSATU says labour group must renew
itself
* Despite acrimony, COSATU dependent on ANC rule
* S.Africa labour market seen weakened by COSATU-friendly
laws
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 A top South African labour
leader urged a fresh start for the country's biggest unions on
Tuesday, saying change was needed in the wake of recent violence
and the challenge posed by the rise of the militant AMCU union.
Forty-five miners died in clashes between competing unions
last month, including 34 miners shot dead by police in the
deadliest security incident since the end of apartheid.
"We need a shift in our mindset to recognise that the labour
movement needs to renew itself and re-establish its very purpose
of existence," Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary of the
Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), told the
group's national congress.
"If we lose touch with our members' concerns, there is the
danger of finding ourselves ...outflanked by the new independent
unions which are emerging as a result of dissatisfaction from
the shop floor."
A member of the country's African National Congress-led
(ANC) ruling alliance, COSATU has used thuggish behaviour in
labour disputes in the past but now finds itself the target of
intimidation from rivals.
Vavi has tried to show he is willing to take on the ANC,
saying President Jacob Zuma's government is condoning a culture
of corruption, and has held back on support for Zuma ahead of a
party leadership vote in December.
Yet the alliance with the ANC, forged in the struggle
against apartheid, has come in for public criticism after last
month's violence at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine where most
of the miners killed by police were supporters of the rival
AMCU.
GROWING SOFT
Critics of the 300,000-strong National Union of Mineworkers
(NUM), part of COSATU, feel NUM is more concerned about serving
its political allies than miners.
"This is more than a simple labour issue. What we are dealing
with are ingrained societal inequalities that are coming home to
roost," labour expert Tony Healy said.
Established in 1985, many of the young "worker
revolutionaries" who have been COSATU members for years are now
middle-aged and older, and earn wages that place them firmly in
the middle class.
For some younger workers, COSATU and unions such as NUM
have gone soft, with their leaders seeking to maintain their
status at the expense of new entrants to the labour force and
the poor.
"NUM has abandoned workers. They are now NUM Pty Ltd,"
renegade ANC youth leader Julius Malema told reporters.
The group represents the bulk of South Africa's miners,
factory workers and civil servants and has won steady wage
increases for its members.
The average worker in the mining sector has seen double
digit annual pay increases for years and now earns 14,151 rand
($1,700) a month in wages and benefits, more than double per
capita GDP, government data show.
The marriage of convenience with the ANC provides job
security for union members, but has resulted in one of the
world's worst markets for overpaying unproductive workers,
according to the World Economic Forum's Global Competitiveness
Report.
The typical South African factory worker makes about six
times more than their Chinese counterpart yet produces less.