* Retail sales rise 4.1 percent y/y in December
* Inflation breaches cenbank target, stokes rate hike bets
* Finmin expected to detail expenditure cuts next week
By Mfuneko Toyana
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 South Africa could dodge a
recession as an uptick in retail sales is likely to keep the
economy afloat, economists said, but rising interest rates aimed
at containing inflation remained a threat to growth.
South Africa's economic growth is this year seen falling
below 1 percent, hurt by power shortages, rising labour costs, a
fall in commodities prices and a drought.
Ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday South Africa's worst
drought on record risks tipping an already weak economy into
recession as rising agricultural imports feed into rising
inflation.
But economists said on Wednesday robust retail sales, which
expanded 4.1 percent year-on-year in December largely due to
spending on small-ticket items, would soften the bite of higher
lending rates and weak growth.
"We are quite bearish on growth and we believe there are
upside risks ... we don't see outright recession, more so in
consumer spending," First National Bank economist Mamello
Matikinca told Reuters.
"It's the lipstick effect, where consumers opt not to buy
big ticket items and rather buy things that make them feel
better, like clothing and lipstick."
However, rising inflation pose a risk to economic growth as
the central bank could raise interest rates to contain higher
consumer prices.
Data on Wednesday showed headline inflation breaching the
central bank's upper target range in January, rising above
market expectations to 6.2 percent year-on-year.
South Africa's Reserve Bank (SARB) hiked rates by 50 basis
points to 6.75 percent at its first meeting of 2016 as it sought
to keep inflation below its 6 percent target despite weak
economic growth .
"Elevated inflation will add to the dilemma facing the
SARB," Capital Economics said in a note. "While weak demand will
make tightening monetary policy painful, we still expect that
the Bank will raise rates to 7.25 percent by the end of the year
in an effort to burnish its inflation-fighting credentials."
The central bank sees growth stuttering to only 0.9 percent
in 2016 from a previous forecast of 1.5 percent, above the
International Monetary Fund's expectations of 0.7 percent and
ratings agencies prediction of a close shave with recession this
year.
Rising inflation also risks bloating the state's already
large wage bill in the next two years, putting further strain on
the budget after the government agreed last year to above
inflation pay rises for state employees.
South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected
to announce large expenditure cuts to ward off credit downgrades
by rating's agencies when he delivers his budget speech on Feb.
24.
