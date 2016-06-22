(Adds background, analyst comment)
JOHANNESBURG, June 22 South Africa's headline
consumer inflation unexpectedly slowed in May, adding to recent
data that could prompt the central bank to keep interest rates
on hold at its policy meeting next month.
The Reserve Bank has raised the key repo rate by a
cumulative 75 basis points so far this year, continuing a
tightening cycle which started in early 2014 to rein in
inflationary pressures.
It has however kept rates on hold at its last two meetings
despite inflation persisting above a 3-6 percent target band,
inhibited by sluggish growth in Africa's most industrialised
country, which it expects to be just 0.6 percent in 2016.
Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday that CPI was at
6.1 percent year-on-year in May, just slightly above the target,
compared with 6.2 percent in April, backing the case for the
central bank to hold rates at 7 percent at its meeting in July.
Month-on-month inflation also braked to 0.2 percent compared
with 0.8 percent in the previous month.
Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food,
non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy and is also closely
monitored by the bank, was unchanged at 5.5 percent
year-on-year.
Economists polled by Reuters expected headline CPI to
quicken to 6.4 percent year-on-year in May.
"The weaker-than-expected South African inflation reading
for May ... will provide welcome relief for the Reserve Bank,"
Capital Economics senior emerging markets analyst William
Jackson said.
"Further ahead, if we're right in thinking that inflation
will stay above target and the economy will eke out some
positive growth, additional rate hikes are likely by the end of
this year."
Policymakers are keen to avert a technical recession - two
consecutive quarters of contraction - after the economy shrunk
by 1.2 percent in the first three months of the year due to
weakening output in the key mining and agriculture sectors.
The rand held largely stable against the dollar
after the data, with investors mainly focused on Thursday's
referendum on whether Britain should stay in the European Union.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)