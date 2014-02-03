JOHANNESBURG Feb 3 Three people were killed
after a twin propeller airplane crashed trying to land at South
Africa's Lanseria airport on Monday morning, the airport chief
executive said.
The plane, a Beechcraft King Air 90, was carrying one
passenger and two crew members when it crashed while attempting
to land at around 0500 GMT, Gavin Sayce, chief of executive of
Lanseria International Airport, told Reuters.
He could not say whether the heavy rain that has been
pounding the Johannesburg area since the early morning played a
role in the crash.
Lanseria spokeswoman Claudette Vianello said the light
aircraft was registered as ZS-CLT.