JOHANNESBURG, March 15 Three people were killed
when the small plane they were travelling in crashed near a
landing strip in the South African province of KwaZulu Natal on
Saturday, police and emergency services said.
"The plane is apparently burnt beyond recognition," Santi
Steinmann, media liaison officer for private ambulance service
Netcare 911, told Reuters.
She said the plane was either a four- or six-seater aircraft
and went down at Camperdown in the coastal province.
Regional police spokesman Jay Naicker confirmed three bodies
had been pulled out of the wreck of the light aircraft.
Last month, another three people were killed when their
twin-propeller craft crashed in Johannesburg's Lanseria Airport
when trying to land on a rainy morning.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Mark Heinrich)