JOHANNESBURG Jan 31 Growth in credit demand by South Africa's private sector was largely steady at 6.21 percent year-on-year in December compared with 6.22 percent rise in November, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Growth in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply quickened more than expected to 8.21 percent year-on-year from 7.23 percent in November. Economists surveyed by Reuters last week forecast private sector credit growth would slow to 5.85 percent year-on-year in December while growth in M3 was seen at 7.6 percent. (Reporting by Phumza Macanda)