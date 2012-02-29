JOHANNESBURG Feb 29 Growth in credit demand by South Africa's private sector quickened to 7.33 percent year-on-year in January compared with a downwardly revised 6.14 percent rise in December, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Growth in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply slowed to 6.58 percent year-on-year from 8.27 percent in December.

Economists surveyed by Reuters forecast year-on-year private sector credit growth of 6.99 percent in January while M3 was seen expanding by 8.6 percent. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)