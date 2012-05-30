JOHANNESBURG May 30 Growth in credit demand by South Africa's private sector braked more than expected to 7.33 percent year-on-year in April compared with a 9.16 percent rise in March, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Growth in the M3 measure of money supply, also slowed to 6.16 percent on a year-on-year basis from 6.65 percent in March.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected credit extension to the private sector to ease only slightly to 9.07 percent while money supply was seen quickening to 7.49 percent. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa, editing by Olivia Kumwenda)