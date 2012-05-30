JOHANNESBURG May 30 Growth in credit demand by
South Africa's private sector braked more than expected to 7.33
percent year-on-year in April compared with a 9.16 percent rise
in March, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
Growth in the M3 measure of money supply, also slowed to
6.16 percent on a year-on-year basis from 6.65 percent in March.
Economists in a Reuters poll had expected credit extension
to the private sector to ease only slightly to 9.07 percent
while money supply was seen quickening to 7.49 percent.
