UPDATE 2-Amazon error sends some shoppers to dog photo, not product page
June 7 Amazon.com Inc told some shoppers on Wednesday that there was a problem when they were trying to view product listings.
JOHANNESBURG, July 30 Growth in credit demand by South Africa's private sector quickened to 8.72 percent year-on-year in June compared with an 8.31 percent rise in May, central bank data showed on Monday.
Growth in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply also accelerated to 6.99 percent year-on-year after a slightly revised 6.43 percent increase in May.
Economists surveyed by Reuters forecast year-on-year private sector credit growth of 8.35 percent in June while M3 was seen expanding by 6.4 percent. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Vuyani Ndaba)
June 7 Amazon.com Inc told some shoppers on Wednesday that there was a problem when they were trying to view product listings.
By Peter Szekely June 7 Automakers could help prevent accidental deaths of small children left in hot cars by installing devices to remind drivers to check their back seats for passengers before getting out, three U.S. lawmakers sponsoring a safety measure said on Wednesday. The bipartisan group of lawmakers joined safety experts and parents with testimonials of personal tragedies to publicly press for a law they said would have averted many of the 800 deaths of children