JOHANNESBURG, June 28 Growth in credit demand by South Africa's private sector slowed to 9.05 percent year-on-year in May, from 9.13 percent in April, central bank data showed on Friday.

Expansion in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply also braked, coming in at 9.75 percent year-on-year from 9.98 percent in April.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected credit growth to slow to 9.1 percent and money supply to 9.5 percent. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; editing by David Dolan)