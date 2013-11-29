BRIEF-Qingdao Liqun Department Store Group sets IPO pricing
March 28 Qingdao Liqun Department Store Group Co Ltd
JOHANNESBURG Nov 29 Growth in credit demand from South Africa's private sector quickened to 7.62 percent year-on-year in October, from a revised 7.46 percent in September, central bank data showed on Friday.
Expansion in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply also quickened to 7.1 percent from a revised 7 percent in September.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected credit growth of 7.95 percent and money supply growth of 7.8 percent in October. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; editing by David Dolan)
March 28 Qingdao Liqun Department Store Group Co Ltd
* Notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in Mantra
WASHINGTON, March 27 A member of President Donald Trump's transition team, Makan Delrahim, will be nominated to head the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division, the White House said on Monday.