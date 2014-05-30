JOHANNESBURG May 30 Growth in credit demand from South Africa's private sector slowed to 8.27 percent year-on-year in April from a revised 8.73 percent in March, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Friday.

Expansion in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply also braked to 6.98 percent in April from 7.86 percent the previous month. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Yumna Mohamed)