JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 Growth in credit demand
from South Africa's private sector quickened to 9.06 percent
year-on-year in October from 8.74 percent in September, central
bank data showed on Friday.
The broadly defined M3 measure of money supply also expanded
at a faster rate of 8.02 percent year-on-year compared with
September's revised figure of 7.86 percent.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected year-on-year
credit growth of 8.92 percent for October, while money supply
was seen increasing by 8.2 percent.
