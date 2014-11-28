JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 Growth in credit demand from South Africa's private sector quickened to 9.06 percent year-on-year in October from 8.74 percent in September, central bank data showed on Friday.

The broadly defined M3 measure of money supply also expanded at a faster rate of 8.02 percent year-on-year compared with September's revised figure of 7.86 percent.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected year-on-year credit growth of 8.92 percent for October, while money supply was seen increasing by 8.2 percent. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Edtiting by Zandi Shabalala)