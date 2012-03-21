* Banks pushing unsecured personal loans
* Household debt at 75 percent of disposable income
* Nearly half of borrowers are in arrears
JOHANNESBURG, March 21 For years South Africa's
banks never realised they could make money out of millions of
low-paid workers, but now they can't stop - just ask Salma.
After losing her husband and then her business, the
39-year-old mother of one is overwhelmed by a mortgage, car
finance, six unsecured loans and debt on her four credit cards.
That totals 120,000 rand ($15,800), equal to 10-1/2 months
of the salary she earned before her business as a dance
instructor all but collapsed.
"If I knew what was coming, I wouldn't have spent so much on
my cards, no chance," said Salma, who asked that she be
identified only by her first name.
"It is emotionally disabling. I stress so much that I
actually get physically ill."
After settling her ex-husband's unpaid rent and finding a
lawyer for her jailed drug-abusing brother, she punished her
credit cards buying presents for friends.
Salma is one of 6,000 South Africans who apply every month
for counselling to help handle their debts, according to the
country's credit regulator.
As incomes rise across Africa, consumers in the continent's
richest country are choking on debt, thanks to high
unemployment, slow economic growth and a culture that prizes
high-end brands in everything from cars to shoes. As elsewhere,
Mercedes, Audi and BMW are high among the aspirational choices.
South African household debt stands at 75 percent of
disposable income, according to the central bank, and experts
worry it could get worse as banks push into unsecured loans.
Until recently, unsecured lending - where loans are not
backed by collateral and therefore riskier for the bank and more
expensive for the borrower - was dominated by smaller South
African lenders such as Capitec Bank and African Bank
Investments.
After the end of apartheid nearly two decades ago, Capitec
and African Bank carved out a profitable niche by focusing on
black communities that had been ignored by bigger banks.
Now competitors Standard Bank Absa
FirstRand and Nedbank are also looking for a
slice of the high-margin business.
PROFITABLE, POPULAR
"Unsecured lending is quite popular because it is very
profitable for the banks," said Nondas Nicolaides, a senior
analyst at ratings agency Moody's.
While banks charge margins pegged to the 9 percent prime
rate for loans with collateral, unsecured credit can return up
to 32 percent. Banks can also charge loan initiation fees,
monthly service charges and credit insurance.
Consumer credit has remained weak since a recession in 2009,
but unsecured personal loans have grown rapidly. Such loans grew
by 53 percent in third quarter of last year from the same period
a year earlier. Mortgages, in comparison, were up 4 percent.
The sharp growth in unsecured lending could be worrisome for
banks, because they may be lending to some clients who are less
than creditworthy, Pieter du Toit, the chief executive of FNB
Loans, told Reuters in an interview.
"We are worried that unsecured has grown a bit too much, but
it is because people are struggling to find other ways of
financing."
His bank, the retail arm of South Africa's second-biggest
lender FirstRand, nonetheless plans to advance at least 20
percent more unsecured loans this year.
While South Africa's Reserve Bank has been cautious about
high debt levels, Governor Gill Marcus has said unsecured
lending is still a small component of overall credit.
GRINDING POVERTY
Despite its relative wealth, South Africa is saddled with
the legacy of its apartheid past: millions of blacks stuck in
poverty and an official unemployment rate around 24 percent.
Those with jobs often support their extended families by
paying for school fees, medical bills, and even funerals, which
tend to be expensive multi-day events for South Africans.
One 43-year-old mother of three said she can no longer
afford to service loans totaling 25,000 rand after losing her
2,300 rand a month job stacking shelves for a food company.
"All I want is help to pay this because I am not working
anymore now," she said in Diepkloof, a low-income neighbourhood
in Soweto, where the National Credit Regulator had pitched camp
to educate residents on debtor rights.
Experts say that some of South Africa's poor, traditionally
excluded from the financial system, may not understand the
dangers of high interest or the details of their loans before
taking on debt.
The Soweto mother, for example, was not made aware whether
or not her loans were insured against a job loss.
Some debtors hold as many as 13 credit accounts. Even with
10 credit bureaux in South Africa, the highly indebted still
manage to get new loans due to lax background checks.
"DEBT IS COLOUR-BLIND"
The debt crisis has inspired a reality show on South African
television. On the national broadcaster's "In Debt" programme,
"debt doctor" Thoko Nchabaleng, a registered debt counsellor,
doles out advice on avoiding excessive borrowing.
In one episode she tells guest William Ramotsela - his
extended family's sole breadwinner - to cut back remittances to
relatives in his rural homeland of Limpopo.
With two children of his own, Ramotsela also had to support
his parents, five sisters and their six children. He had six
personal loans, two credit cards and a home loan to service,
which left him 15,000 rand ($1,900) short each month.
The problem is also spreading to wealthier South Africans,
due to a growing culture of consumption, Nchabaleng said.
"It's about keeping up with the Kunenes," she said, a
reference to a well-known ex-convict turned entrepreneur famous
for champagne parties and eating sushi off bikini-clad women.
"Debt is colour blind. Whether you are black or Indian, you
look at your peers and how they live and you want to live like
them," said Nchabaleng in an interview with Reuters at
Johannesburg's upscale Sandton City mall, as bag-laden shoppers
walked in and out of high-end boutiques.
Higher-income debtors are the hardest to reform, said Nomsa
Motshegare, the acting head of the National Credit Regulator, as
they don't want to give up their expensive lifestyles.
"We find that a lot of the people who are over-indebted are
people with two houses, two cars. They drive the BMWs, the
Mercedes. Those are the guys who don't sleep at night, trust
me."
"BURIES YOU UNDER"
Those who have tapped out formal credit lines turn to
"mashonisas" the illegal loan sharks who first sprung up during
the apartheid era, when blacks did not have access to credit.
Their services are still popular, despite their often
violent means of collection.
Some mashonisas - which in Zulu translates to "one who
buries you under" - confiscate debtors' ATM cards and only give
them back after withdrawing their cut at the end of the month.
Lucky borrowers have lost their furniture to mashonisas,
while the less fortunate end up as victims of violence.
Not all mashonisas cut the typical image of a loan shark.
Nobuhle, a petite 43-year-old woman in a short flowery sundress,
is chatty and friendly but admits she can be tough on her
customers.
The mother of one lends up to 1,000 rand ($130) and expects
settlement with 50 percent interest seven days after the next
pay day.
Those late in repaying, usually a month after the money was
due, are forced to pay double.
"They don't give up borrowing. They like cash," she said,
rubbing her thumb and index fingers together. "So far, business
has been very good. I would be lying if I said business is bad."
Nobuhle already has 15 repeat clients and is making double
what she earned working in retail.
Would she use violent means against defaulting debtors? She
won't say, although she will do "everything" to get her money
back.
Nchabaleng, the debt doctor, said mashonisas are not the
only ones making a killing.
"We are fighting an ill practice where retail is cashing in,
banks and unscrupulous lenders are cashing in," she said.
"Anyone that can take a chance is cashing in on the fact
that people are now used to living with plastic money. It's
life. But I can tell you that they are dying inside."
($1 = 7.6466 South African rand)
