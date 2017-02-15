JOHANNESBURG Feb 15 South Africa's competition
watchdog has recommended a fine equal to 10 percent of annual
turnover for several banks, including Citigroup, Nomura
and Standard Bank, for rigging the rand
currency, it said on Wednesday.
The Competition Commission said it had concluded an
investigation into whether banks colluded by using an instant
messaging chat room called "ZAR Domination", to coordinate their
trading activities when giving quotes to customers who buy or
sell currencies.
ZAR is the code for the South African rand used in financial
markets.
The Commission said it has now referred the case to tribunal
for prosecution.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Susan Fenton)