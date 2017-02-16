Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
JOHANNESBURG Feb 16 South Africa's banking index fell 1 percent on Thursday, a day after a competition watchdog recommended heavy fines against lenders it accused of colluding to rig trading on the rand currency. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by David Goodman)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.