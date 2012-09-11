* Current account deficit balloons to 6.4 pct of GDP
* Mining unrest may hit Q3 GDP -central bank
* Manufacturing rebounds in second quarter but outlook bleak
By Xola Potelwa
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 South Africa's current
account recorded its largest deficit in nearly four years in the
second quarter of 2012 as exports fell because of subdued
external demand that is likely to hit manufacturing throughout
the rest of the year.
The central bank also said labour unrest in the mining
sector - in particular, fallout from the police shooting of 34
striking miners at a platinum mine last month - might cause
economic growth to slump in the third quarter. A 30 percent rise
in mining output propped up the economy in the second quarter.
In its latest Quarterly Bulletin, released on Tuesday, the
bank said the current account gap widened to 200 billion rand
($24.5 billion) or 6.4 percent of GDP from 4.9 percent in the
first quarter, while state spending on wages pushed gross
domestic expenditure to 4.7 percent.
Economists had expected a deficit of only 4.7 percent
because of record portfolio flows into South Africa's domestic
debt market ahead of its inclusion in the prestigious Citi World
Government Bond Index (WGBI) on Oct. 1.
Bond yields have hit a string of record lows since the WGBI
inclusion was announced in April, with index-tracking investors
forced to increase their holdings of South African debt.
Economists said these flows could not fund the deficit
forever, suggesting the rand was vulnerable if global appetite
for emerging market assets switched.
"This is an unsustainable current account deficit," said
Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib.
"What is bailing us out is our inclusion in the Global Bond
Index, which has resulted in the massive inflows into our bond
market. We will still end up with a record inflow into the bond
market and that is what is helping us to finance this."
The rand eased after the data, hitting 8.2225 at 0915 GMT
from 8.21 moments before the release.
PRESSURE ON FACTORIES
Separately, data showed a recovery in manufacturing output
to a 10-month high in July, although economists said they still
expected the sector, which contributes 15 percent to gross
domestic product, to moderate in the coming months.
Manufacturing output grew 5.8 percent year-on-year in volume
terms, broadly in line with expectations after a rise of just
0.9 percent in June.
"The outlook for the rest of the year remains relatively
bleak," said Nedbank economist Busisiwe Radebe.
"Recession in Europe, a subdued U.S economy and slower
growth in China and other major emerging markets will weigh on
the sector, undermining production, inventories and capital
expenditure by the major export-orientated industries."
The central bank surprised investors in July by reducing
rates for the first time in 20 months, putting the repo rate in
Africa's biggest economy at a 40-year low of 5 percent.
However, a jump in household and government spending in the
second quarter caused some economists to wonder whether this
decision would be reversed shortly.
"When you look at the driver of it, it is very clearly
household and government debt which is expanding at a time when
South Africa's production is under massive pressure," said
George Glynos, managing director at ETM.
"It raises questions about the wisdom of having cut rates and
raises the prospect of rand and price volatility."
The bank also said overall third quarter output might drop
against a surprisingly strong showing in the previous three
months by the volatile mining sector, which accounts for 6
percent of production.
Mining grew by 31.2 percent from a 16.8 percent contraction
in the first quarter, helping push GDP growth to 3.2 percent,
but a wildcat strike and shut-down at Lonmin's Marikana mine
over the last month may reverse this.
"The interpretation of GDP has to look at the base effect of
mining, and that the non-primary sector of the economy has
slowed down. The boost we got from mining may come to haunt us
in the next quarter," said Rashad Cassim, the bank's head of
research.
The bank cut its 2012 GDP forecast in July to 2.7 percent
from 2.9 percent, while the finance minister has said he will
cut his own forecast to below 2.7 percent in October.