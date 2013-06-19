* Inflation slows, gives central bank more policy room
* Current account shortfall could moderate further
* Concerns focus on wage negotiations, mines unrest
By Stella Mapenzauswa
PRETORIA, June 19 Higher global demand for its
exports unexpectedly shrank South Africa's current account
deficit in the first quarter of the year, a trend that could
continue if the sharply depreciated rand remains weak.
Consumer inflation for May also slowed more than expected,
giving the Reserve Bank more space to keep interest rates at
four-decade lows to try to revive flagging growth in Africa's
biggest economy.
The shortfall in the current account eased to 5.8 percent of
gross domestic product in the first quarter from 6.5 percent in
the last three months of 2012, the central bank said in its June
quarterly bulletin. Economists polled by Reuters had expected
the current account deficit to widen to 7.05 percent.
A pick-up in global economic activity led to an increase in
demand for South African exports, mainly commodities and
particularly from emerging market economies, with the sharply
weaker rand making local producers more competitive overseas,
the central bank said,
The smaller gap should buoy the rand, which has fallen by
nearly 18 percent against the dollar this year, squeezed by
worries about the impact of strikes that have hit mining output
since late last year.
After release of the current account data, the currency
firmed to about 9.91 per dollar from 9.99 before, while
government bond yields fell sharply .
The current account shortfall, which had been a source of
pressure on the rand, could moderate further if the weaker
currency leads to lower imports, senior Reserve Bank official
Johan van den Heever said.
"On the basic expectation that with the lower exchange rate
level there will be some moderation in imports, one would expect
further decline in the deficit," he told a news conference.
RISK FROM STRIKES
The deficit was financed by a sizeable inflow of foreign
capital, as nominal interest rate differentials continued to
favour South Africa.
But flows could be disrupted if investors concerned that the
U.S. Federal Reserve could scale back its stimulus programme
withdraw capital from emerging markets seen as carrying more
risk, said Capital Economics analyst Shilan Shah.
"The second (disruption to flows) is heightened domestic
political risk during South Africa's wage negotiation season,
particularly if it is accompanied by a sudden flare-up of strike
action," Shah added.
Africa's leading economy has been hit with waves of
turbulent and often deadly wildcat strikes in the mining
industry since last year, and there have also been rumblings of
labour unrest in other sectors.
South Africa's NUMSA union has declared a wage dispute with
the auto retail industry, an official said.
The Reserve Bank said spending in South Africa increased by
3.5 percent in the first quarter after contracting in the
previous three months, boosted by government expenditure.
But growth in household spending slowed marginally to 2.3
percent from 2.4 percent, with demand for durable goods such as
new vehicles coming off.
A major slowdown in household spending would have a
significant impact on growth prospects, said Rashad Cassim, head
of the Reserve Bank's research department and a member of its
monetary policy committee.
The committee trimmed its 2013 GDP growth forecast to 2.4
percent from 2.7 percent last month, on raised concerns about
"fractious labour relations" in the mining sector.