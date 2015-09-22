JOHANNESBURG, Sept 22 South African private
education group Curro Holdings has acquired its first
school outside its home market, the company said on Tuesday,
signalling it wants to expand into the rest of the continent.
Curro, which abandoned a takeover bid for smaller rival
Advtech in July, will pay 180 million rand ($13
million) for Windhoek Gymnasium, an independent school in the
capital of neighbouring Namibia.
If approved by antitrust authorities, the transaction will
add 1,500 students to the 36,000 Curro has on 42 campuses in
South Africa, the company said.
Curro, which raised 740 million rand in May to buy new
schools, said it wants to expand enrollment at Windhoek
Gymnasium to 2,600 as it pushes toward a goal of 80 schools and
90,000 students by 2020.
Before letting go of its bid for Advtech due to opposition
from the target's management and parents, Curro Chief Executive
Chris van der Merwe referred to a possible merged entity as a
"continental champion" of $1.5 billion.
Advtech earlier this year bought a school in Botswana and
this month said it plans to raise 850 million rand for further
acquisitions. Growing African economies have created a surging
market for education among an expanding middle class unsatisfied
by underfunded state schools.
Shares in Curro were down 1.36 percent at 36.99 rand at 1300
GMT, compared to a 1.81 percent fall in the Johannesburg
Securities Exchange's All-share index.
($1 = 13.6857 rand)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)