By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, Sept 4 South Africa has denied a visa
to the Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, for the third time
in five years, one of his representatives said on Thursday,
intensifying speculation about the extent of Beijing's sway over
Pretoria.
The Dalai Lama, who lives in exile in India and is at
loggerheads with China over Tibet, had been hoping to join a
Nobel peace conference in Cape Town next month but withdrew his
visa application after being told it would be unsuccessful.
"We have informally received contact His Holiness won't get
his visa," Nangsa Chodon, the Dalai Lama's South Africa-based
representative, told Reuters.
The South African foreign ministry confirmed that its High
Commission in India had received a visa application but denied
it had been rejected, saying it was being subjected to "normal
due process".
It then said the Dalai Lama had cancelled his trip. It did
not provide details.
China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang thanked South
Africa for its "support".
"(China) highly appreciates the respect given by the South
African government on China's sovereignty and territorial
integrity and the support given to China on this issue," Qin
told reporters on Friday at a regular press briefing.
"We believe that South Africa will continue to support
China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Qin said, adding
that the Dalai Lama had "destroyed" China's ethnic unity "under
the guise of religion".
China brands the Dalai Lama, who fled into exile in India in
1959 after an abortive uprising against Chinese rule of Tibet, a
separatist. The Dalai Lama says he is seeking more autonomy for
his Himalayan homeland.
A South African court ruled two years ago that officials had
"unreasonably delayed" a decision on granting the Dalai Lama a
visa in 2011, largely out of fear of angering China, now a major
African and South African trading partner and investor.
Because of the delay, the Dalai Lama was unable to attend
the 80th birthday of his friend and fellow Nobel peace laureate
Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town in October 2011. The
previous visa denial, in 2009, was also for a peace conference.
"We remain hopeful that the national government will grant
the visa in order to spare South Africa the international
humiliation of failing to do so," opposition politician and Cape
Town mayor Patricia de Lille, who is organising next month's
event, said prior to the Dalai Lama's withdrawal.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf, Additional reporting by Sui-Lee
Wee in BEIJING; Editing by Ed Cropley and Robert Birsel)