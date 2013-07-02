JOHANNESBURG South Africa's last white president, FW de Klerk, will undergo a procedure on Tuesday to install a pacemaker, his assistant said.

De Klerk, 77, received the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with his successor, Nelson Mandela, in 1993 for overseeing South Africa's transition from white-minority apartheid rule.

"He expects to be discharged from hospital within 24 hours. He's going to get a pacemaker and then coming out," de Klerk's personal assistant, Brenda Steyn, told Reuters.

Last week, de Klerk's office said the former president had cut short a European holiday because of the failing health of 94-year-old Mandela, who remains critically ill in hospital. He was admitted more than three weeks ago with a lung infection. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)