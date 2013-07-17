BRIEF-Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank to pay annual cash div as 1.80 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 3Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
JOHANNESBURG, July 17 Discovery Holdings , South Africa's largest health insurer, said on Wednesday it has formed a joint venture company in Singapore with AIA Group.
The new firm, known as AIA Vitality, will combine AIA's brand, distribution and life insurance products with Discovery's proprietary experience in the market, the company said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.343 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3